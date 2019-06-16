Track-laying work of Dunhuang-Golmud Railway completed

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/16 9:44:24

Workers lay tracks on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

Workers prepare to lay tracks on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

A worker lays track on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

Workers lay tracks on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

Workers lay tracks on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

Workers lay tracks on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway in Jiuquan City, Northwest China's Gansu Province, June 15, 2019. The last pair of 500-meter-long track were laid on the Dunhuang-Golmud Railway on Saturday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the railway, which links Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province and Golmud, a city in Northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus