Chinese vice president calls for closer local cooperation with Russia

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addresses the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2019. Wang attended the sixth China-Russia Exposition and the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum from June 14 to 15 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2019. Wang attended the sixth China-Russia Exposition and the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum from June 14 to 15 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov. (Photo: Xinhua)
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attended the sixth China-Russia Exposition from June 14 to 15 in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov.
When addressing the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum Saturday morning, Wang said the Exposition and the Forum are of important significance, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the two heads of state recently agreed to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
The relationship has gone through an extraordinary process of 70 years and enjoys the highest level of mutual trust, coordination and strategic value among the ties between major countries, said Wang.
"We should strengthen the guidance to release the effectiveness of local cooperation platforms and actively promote the synergy between the Belt and Road
Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, in accordance with the important consensus of the two heads of state," he said.
Wang expected the two sides to optimize pragmatic cooperation environment, promote trade and investment facilitation and conduct cooperation in some key areas such as equipment manufacturing, agriculture and forestry development, industrial park construction, transportation and logistics. He also called for closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said at the opening ceremony of the forum that although bilateral local cooperation has achieved remarkable results, it still has great potential. The Russian side is willing to constructively expand new areas within various local cooperation mechanisms to realize new progress with the times.
Earlier Saturday morning, Wang and Akimov together visited the Russia pavilion at the exposition.
Wang also met with Akimov Friday afternoon in Harbin. Wang said relevant departments, localities and people of various circles shall work hard to deepen economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation at local levels and score tangible win-win results.
Akimov said the Russian side is ready to expand cooperation on economy, trade, agriculture, energy resources and new technology, in accordance with the cooperation goals set by the two heads of state.