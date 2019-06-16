Chinese vice president calls for closer local cooperation with Russia

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan addresses the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2019. Wang attended the sixth China-Russia Exposition and the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum from June 14 to 15 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) meets with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2019. Wang attended the sixth China-Russia Exposition and the opening ceremony of the second China-Russia local cooperation forum from June 14 to 15 in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov. (Photo: Xinhua)