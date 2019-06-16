First railway line contructed after founding of PRC

File photo shows that two trains coming respectively from Chengdu and Chongqing meet at Neijiang Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing railway, July 1, 1952. Connecting Chengdu of Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, the 505-km Chengdu-Chongqing railway is the first railway line contructed after the founding of the People's Republic of China. It was designed by China and built with domestic materials. The construction of the railway kicked off in June 1950, and the whole project was finished in two years, with more than 100,000 soldiers and civilians working in tough environment. The railway has been making remarkable contribution to regional economic development since it began operation on July 1, 1952. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows cargo trains (L) stopping by Fenggaopu Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway while a bullet train atop running on the Chengdu-Chongqing High-speed Railway.

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows a bullet train running on the Chengdu-Chongqing High-speed Railway.

Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2019 shows a passenger train running on the Wang'erxi Bridge, a stone arch railway bridge along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway.

A railway staff member works at a platform in Tongguanyi Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway, June 11, 2019.

A high-speed train heading to Chengdu of Southwest China's Sichuan Province departs from Chongqing North Railway Station in Southwest China's Chongqing, June 11, 2019.

Staff members patrol the Wang'erxi Bridge, a stone arch railway bridge along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway, June 13, 2019.

Passengers pose for photos at the platform as a passenger train pulls into Tongguanyi Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway, June 11, 2019.

Photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows Chongqing South Railway Station in Southwest China's Chongqing.

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2019 shows Neijiang East Railway Station along the Chengdu-Chongqing Railway.