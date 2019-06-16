China sees prices of 36 major capital goods decline

China saw 36 major capital goods monitored by the government post lower prices in early June compared with the previous 10 days, data showed.Of the 50 major goods monitored by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and chemicals, 36 saw their prices drop during June 1 to 10, with 10 posting rising prices and four with unchanged prices, according to the NBS.Specifically, liquefied petroleum gas led the declining trend, while prices of live pigs, cotton and soybean meal saw increases.The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provinces and regions.