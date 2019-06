People participate in EuroPride Parade in Vienna, Austria

People participate in the EuroPride Parade in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2019. EuroPride Parade is a pan-European event dedicated to LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender), hosted by a different European city each year. (Photo: Xinhua)

