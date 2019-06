Photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows fireworks during the 19th International Festival of Fireworks in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows fireworks during the 19th International Festival of Fireworks in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows fireworks during the 19th International Festival of Fireworks in Zagreb, Croatia. (Photo: Xinhua)