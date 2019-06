Clouds seen after rain on Huangshan Mountain in China's Anhui

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the clouds seen after rain on the Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the clouds seen after rain on the Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the clouds seen after rain on the Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2018 shows the clouds seen after rain on the Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Xinhua)