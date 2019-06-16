China's excavator sales falling in May

Sales for China's major excavator producers declined in May, the first drop in 34 months, industry data showed.The country's 25 leading excavator makers sold a total of 18,897 excavators last month, down 2.2 percent year on year, data from the China Construction Machinery Association showed.In breakdown, 16,717 excavators were sold in the domestic market, down 6 percent year on year. Exports of the equipment soared 41.4 percent to 2,153.Major manufacturers sold a total of 122,086 excavators in the first five months this year, up 15.2-percent year on year.Sales of digging machines are an indicator of the vitality of an economy as demand is usually backed by growth in mining and infrastructure development.China sold a total of 203,420 excavators in 2018, surging 45 percent year on year, the association said.