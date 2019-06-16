India's retaliatory tariffs on 28 American goods take effect

India's new tariffs on 28 American goods in a retaliatory measure to Washington's recent refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminum tariffs came into effect from Sunday, official sources has confirmed to Xinhua.
In a "Notification" issued by the Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance
late Saturday night, the Indian government said that customs duty was hiked on as many as 28 American products, thus making these items costlier in the Indian market.
Earlier, the list comprised of 29 items, "but one item has been dropped," an official from the country's Ministry of Commerce
and Industry said.