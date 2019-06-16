Estonia, Denmark to strengthen bilateral ties

Danish Queen Margrethe II (C-L), accompanied by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (C-R), attends a wreath laying ceremony at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn, capital of Estonia, on June 15, 2019. Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid Saturday welcomed here the Queen of Denmark who is on a two-day visit to Estonia to strengthen bilateral relations. (Photo: Xinhua)

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid Saturday welcomed here the Queen of Denmark who is on a two-day visit to Estonia to strengthen bilateral relations.Estonia and Denmark are like-minded Northern European countries, partners in the European Union, allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the peoples have a tight bond in almost every field of life, Kaljulaid said in a statement.The Estonian president highly values Denmark's contribution to defending the region and the battle unit located in Estonia.Kaljulaid and Queen Margrethe II discussed the countries' good bilateral relations, environmental issues and Baltic Sea cooperation.After the meeting at the Estonian president's office, they attended the opening of the exhibition Dannebrog for the Golden Age of Danish Art at the Kadriorg Palace art museum.The Danish Queen also visited Freedom Square at the Tallinn city center and laid a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column and participated the public family event held at the square in celebration of the Danish and Estonian flags.Delivering a speech at the public event of music, games, drawings and thematic activities, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas lauded the good relationship between Estonia and Denmark.Another museum exhibition opening, Tallinn city tour, press conference, concerts and a gala dinner concluded Saturday's program, and the Danish Queen were scheduled to leave Estonia on Sunday.The Danish Queen arrived on the royal yacht Dannebrog and was met by the Estonian president aboard the ship Admiral Bellingshausen, which was followed by an official welcoming ceremony at the Seaplane harbor.