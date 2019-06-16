Employees work at fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/16 14:41:46

Employees load pears onto a truck at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

An employee packs pears at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Employees pack pears at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

An employee arranges boxes of pears at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Employees select pears at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Employees select pears at a fruit factory in San Fernando, Chile, June 14, 2019. The first batch of 600-ton Chilean pears entering the Chinese market departed from San Fernando on June 14, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

