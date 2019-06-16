4 mental patients escape from hospital in disguise

Several mental patients at a hospital in Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province take a walk on the ground floor of the hospital. Photo: VCG

Four mental patients in Southwest China put on a real life version of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest when they fled from their hospital in disguise, but were soon found and sent back after enjoying their short stint of freedom.The four patients in Nanchong, Sichuan Province pretended to be a family taking a patient out of the hospital on May 18, and successfully tricked the security staff.One of them played the role of patient, while two pretended to be relatives and another followed behind them. The four were all wearing slippers, Cover News reported on Saturday.The security staff's doubts were raised when they cast off their slippers and made a mad dash for freedom after leaving the hospital.After the patients fled, security staff found that four patients were missing from the fifth floor.The four escapees did not take ID cards or money, and their journey to freedom finally came to an end and all of them were sent back to the hospital safely.A doctor at the hospital said that four patients had planned the escape for a long time.The security guard on duty was dismissed and several doctors have been held responsible for the incident.Cover News