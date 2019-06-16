Pakistan politician given cat whiskers on livestream after social media error

A politician in northwestern Pakistan was given "paws" for thought after his press conference was streamed live on Facebook with the "cat filter" turned on, giving him on-screen whiskers and ears.The online stream of regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai speaking with journalists went viral on Friday after a member of his social media team accidentally activated the filter on the social network.The video was deleted minutes after the press conference from the official Facebook page of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.Images from the press conference were still available on social media."The cat filter was turned on by mistake" Yousafzai said, adding "let's not take everything so seriously"."I wasn't the only one -- two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter," he joked.The live stream continued with the whiskers and ears in place, even after the error was pointed out by users.AFP