Foreign ambassadors visit Wu Weishan’s ‘Sculpting the Souls’ exhibition

Sculpting the Souls, an exhibition of Chinese artist Wu Weishan's sculptures, is currently on show at the National Museum of China.
On Saturday, the Silk Road
Cities Alliance, the National Museum and the National Art Museum invited foreign ambassadors from more than 20 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Argentine, Swiss, Ukraine and Sri Lanka to visit the exhibition.
Wu participated in the event to introduce the stories behind his works to the guests.
Wu, a famous contemporary sculptor, was elected as a corresponding academician at the Académie des Beaux-Arts in 2018, the second Chinese national to receive the honor following famous artist Wu Guanzhong.
Filled with patriotic feeling and international vision, Wu's art has absorbed the essence of Chinese traditional culture while also showing off the artist's own unique interpretation. For this reason, his works have distinct Chinese characteristics and style while being full of emotional tension and vitality.
The sculptures on display at the exhibition focus on famous figures in China and overseas such as ancient Chinese philosophers Confucius and Lao Tzu and German political theorist Karl Marx, while also featuring sculptures of ordinary people.
Featuring artists such as China's Qi Baishi and Italy's Leonardo da Vinci, icons of creativity, Wu's work Chinese-Western Dialogue
transcends space and time so as to promote the spiritual characteristics of the common destiny of humanity.
The exhibition is set to end on June 23.