Nation-wide arts festival to enrich children’s summer vacation

The BBC Symphony Orchestra Photo: Courtesy of the Forbidden City Concert Hall

A press conference for the Open the Door to Arts - Summer Arts Festival 2019 was held on Wednesday at the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing. According to the organizers, the festival will bring more than 100 performances to theaters around China for children to enjoy during summer vacation.Organized by the Beijing Municipal Cultural and Tourist Bureau, the festival will run from July 5 to August 31, targeting the city's younger audiences. Over the past decade, events have been carried out in over 60 theaters across more than 50 cities around the country.The Forbidden City Concert Hall, one of the founders of the festival, plans to hold more than 70 performances, 11 art summer camps and 12 lectures during the festival. There will be a wide range of performances such as orchestral and folk music concerts, children's plays and traditional Chinese opera performances.A highlight of the festival, the BBC Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Grand Theater in Tianjin. Symphony conductor Laureate Andrew Davies, pianist Pavel Kolesnikov and mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers will perform works such as Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.