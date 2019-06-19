Iran urges normalization of economic ties with world amid US sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday urged normalization of economic relations between Iran and other countries amid US sanction pressures.The spirit of the Iranian nuclear agreement in 2015 was "restoration of decent economic relationship between Iran and the world," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Press TV.Rouhani was referring to the US full-scale sanctions against Iran after Washington withdrew from the deal last year.Washington also threatened to impose the secondary sanctions on countries and entities which continue trading with Iran, particularly in energy sector.Rouhani also said Iran was entitled to suspend some of its commitments under the deal.Iran's move was the smallest possible reaction to the "breaches" committed by the United States in relation to the nuclear deal, he noted.On May 8, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal and threatened to take more actions if the signatories to the deal fail to safeguard Iran's economic interests enshrined by the nuke accord.