Win-win agreement between China, US benefits both sides: spokesperson

A mutually beneficial and win-win agreement between China and the United States not only benefits both peoples but also meets the general expectation of the international community, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Wednesday.In response to a query about US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's remarks during Tuesday's Senate hearing on US-China trade frictions, spokesperson Lu Kang said that everybody has taken notice of the telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump Tuesday, in which, Trump noted his country valued its economic and trade cooperation with China and hoped that the teams on both sides can conduct communication and find a way to resolve the current dispute as soon as possible.Trump also said he believed the entire world hoped to see the United States and China reach an agreement. President Xi said he agreed to have the two countries' trade teams maintain contact on how to solve the dispute."We have repeatedly stressed that the differences between China and the US in economy and trade can be resolved by dialogues and consultations, as long as such talks are based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," said Lu.The most important thing in consultations is to accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and find a solution acceptable to both parties, Lu added. "There is no way out if the principle is broken."