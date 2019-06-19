China's top legislator meets president of Panama's National Assembly

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met here Wednesday with Yanibel Abrego, president of the National Assembly of Panama.
Hailing the sound development of bilateral ties since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in June 2017, Li said Panama is one of the first Latin-American countries to support and participate into the Belt and Road
Initiative, setting a good example for countries in the region.
He said facts show that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Panama has brought real benefits to both peoples.
China looks forward to working with the new government of Panama to further forge ahead bilateral ties, Li said.
Abrego said Panama adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to work with China's NPC to give full play to the role of legislatures and political parties so as to promote ties.