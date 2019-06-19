Zeng Yike performances cancelled after airport spat

Performances by Chinese singer Zeng Yike, who reportedly was uncooperative and even swore at officers when passing through customs at the Beijing Capital International Airport, have been canceled following the controversy.



When Zeng passed the custom inspection in the airport she twice refused to take off her hat and cooperate with the customs police who wanted to conduct further checks. She even swore at the officers, the Beijing immigration inspection authority said in a statement posted on Sina Weibo.



The singer and customs officials got into a spat at the airport that spilled on to Chinese social media after Zeng publicly chastised the officers.



The statement follows Zeng's posts on Sina Weibo, accusing the border police in Beijing of treating her unfairly. Her post included the badge number and name of the officer she dealt with.



Two posts by Zeng were deleted as of Wednesday morning.



The spat went viral and was widely discussed in Chinese social media. Many netizens argued that public figures don't have special privileges and everyone is equal under the law.



"It's disappointing and shameful," one Weibo user said about Zeng's behavior.



Facing pressure, Zeng apologized later on Wednesday, saying her behavior was inappropriate and she had been too emotional.



"If I get a chance, I will apologize to the officer in person," she wrote.



But her apology did not quieten down the controversy. Modern Sky, Zeng's management agency and also the organizers of Strawberry Music Festival 2019 Changsha, cancelled Zeng's scheduled performance on Wednesday afternoon.



The case even led People's Daily to release an opinion piece, which criticized Zeng for being "uncultured" and acting as though being a "public figure" allows her to behave as she pleases.



The piece called on stars to carry forward positive energy and make a contribution to society through excellent work and positive words and deeds.



People who enter and exit the customs should cooperate with customs inspectors by removing their hats, glasses or dust masks in accordance with the law, Beijing border police said in the statement.



The authority warned public figures, saying they should be good role models and abide by laws and regulations.



Beijing's immigration inspection authority also said that releasing personal information and pictures of a police officer severely damages both his body and mind and is an infringement. He will reserve the right to take legal action.



In previous posts, Zeng said airport staff took her to a room and gave her lectures even after she passed the self-service inspection route while wearing her hat.



"We need airport staff who are understanding and reasonable, not those who are rude," Zeng wrote.



Zeng gained fame on the television show Super Girl in 2009. Her popular song, Leo, was widely circulated among Chinese public and remains controversial due to her voice.



