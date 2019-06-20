Chinese Americans encouraged to take part in 2020 US Census

The 2020 US Census is expected to be launched on April 1, 2020. It will be in an e-form with options in 13 languages to make it more convenient for participating residents.The Census, which is done every 10 years, requires the participation of all US residents based on the country's constitution. What makes the 2020 Census unique is the Trump administration抯 desire to add a citizenship question. The Supreme Court is now reviewing whether this conforms with the constitution.In the 230-year history of the US Census, this question has not been listed on the form. The Trump administration believes it is necessary for the US government to know the number and location of non-citizens to enhance the 1965 Voting Rights Act, while the Department of Justice also believes it is legal to add citizenship status to the Census and residents are obliged to answer. The change still needs to be approved by the Congress.Some Chinese residents are worried about their personal information being leaked. Lydia Lee, the Chinese American commissioner with the US Census Bureau, stressed that information provided by residents is safe because federal law not only protects personal information, but also keeps the data separate from other institutions and government agencies. Only the demographic data will be made public. Lee encouraged all Chinese Americans to participate in the Census. It is connected to financial aid and millions of dollars could be lost if people don't participate, she pointed out.Though California is the most populous state in the US, its population growth rate has been decreasing in the past ten years and is now lower than that of Texas. Thus, California could lose one of its seats in the House of Representatives, and if that happens, it could affect the federal budget allocation and division of representatives?constituencies.According to research, 20 percent of California is considered densely populated, which makes it hard to get an accurate number of residents. As such, local elected officials and associated institutions are encouraging all residents to participate in the Census.According to the 2010 Census, the Chinese American population numbered approximately 3.8 million.Statistics also indicates that Americans of Chinese descent, including those with partial Chinese ancestry, constitute 1.5 percent of the total US population as of 2017.Trump's appeal to add the citizenship question to the Census is likely to be approved, said Chin Ho Liao, Mayor of San Gabriel in California, and some immigrants may refuse to participate. Besides, an increase in phone scams and poor community security may also drive residents away, Liao added.