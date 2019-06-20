China restates opposition to US suppression on Chinese firms

China on Thursday expressed firm opposition to a US senator's legislation proposal targeting Chinese firms, saying it is wrong to use state power to suppress Chinese companies.US Senator Marco Rubio had reportedly filed an amendment to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act to the Congress. Under the amendment, companies on certain US government watch lists, which would include China's Huawei, would not be allowed to seek relief under US law with respect to US patents, including bringing legal action over patent infringement."China firmly opposes the US side to suppress Chinese enterprises by abusing state power," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press briefing.While the United States boasts itself as a country of the rule of law, a US senator seeks legislation to hinder foreign businesses from protecting their legitimate rights according to law, Lu said, adding that such absurdity had provoked uproar both in and outside of the country."We didn't expect that certain people in the US would manipulate the law and rules so flagrantly," Lu said. "This will not only tarnish the US reputation and image but also hurt the US companies in the long run.""We urge the US side to stop its wrongdoings, fairly treat the Chinese firms and create conditions for trade and cooperation between the two countries' companies," he said.Lu added that China would take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Chinese companies.