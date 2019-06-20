The learning process in China is changing

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

Chinese students used to be stereotyped as bookworms obsessed with rote learning and exam scores. But that stereotype is now out of date.Take a look at questions posed recently by a junior high school student surnamed Wu from Beijing. Was Zhou Yu, military general and strategist of warlord Sun Ce in the late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), trying to kill Zhuge Liang, military strategist who served under another warlord Liu Bei, out of pure jealousy of Zhuge's talents? Did King You of Zhou, 12th king of the Chinese Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771BC), really try to amuse his favorite queen by lighting warning beacons, fooling his armies into thinking their enemies were about to attack?Without hesitation, any Chinese adult would say "isn't that elementary knowledge in textbooks?" But in Wu's letter to People's Education Press, he pointed out these elements from a textbook may be wrong after researching Romance of the Three Kingdoms, The Records of the Grand Historian, The Zizhi Tongjian and other giant novels or chronicles of history, which very few Chinese have ever dipped into.In the same letter he wrote, there are many more questions hard enough to confound adults. Unlike previous generations, most of whom tended to believe everything in textbooks must be correct, young Chinese students are more likely to think, raise doubts and do research on what they are being taught.Wu is not the only one. When I put "query validity of textbooks" in Chinese in search engine Baidu, similar news stories can be found. The most recent question has been raised by an eight-year-old boy surnamed Feng from Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, who said the use of a verb in his textbook puzzles him.Instead of memorizing standard answers and learning in a hurry, more and more of Chinese young people today seem to share the philosophy of Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, a German philosopher, on slow reading when studying, which is to learn "slowly, profoundly, attentively, prudently, with inner thoughts, with the mental doors ajar, with delicate fingers and eyes."This change in studying methods in China, to be honest, hasn't come about easily. Thanks to the country's test-driven education, students, teachers and parents used to pay more attention to how to ace exams in a more efficient way. Rote learning has thus become a popular method since there is so much knowledge but not enough time to imbibe it. Nevertheless, change has occurred, not only among students, but also examiners and parents.When the Dream of the Red Chamber was included in gaokao's test range in 2017, some people believed they could get a good score by memorizing the name of the authors or the brief introduction to the masterpiece's background. Yet a few months later, a question that appeared in gaokao was - pick a tragic figure from Dream of the Red Chamber and sketch its character. If one has not read the book, he or she will have no clue about how to answer it. An increasing number of such questions these days show that teachers who design test papers believe the learning process is more important than acing exams.Young parents, on the other hand, believe stimulating children's enthusiasm to learn is more significant. After becoming a parent, something I accidentally came across has overturned my previous concepts - education is about enlightenment, meaning letting a beam of light shine in the dark, help little ones know that there is a big beautiful world to explore and let them do it themselves - instead of simply teaching everything I know to my kid.The daughter of my friend recently went to Harvard. My friend said he never encouraged her to study hard. Instead, he sometimes took her to have British afternoon tea. While enjoying their leisure time, the father would tell his daughter the history of afternoon tea, what the Tea Party movement is, tea's connection with the US war of independence and that there is a nice little teahouse near the Harvard. She was inspired. And he is not the only father with such an open mind on education.It is no exaggeration to say that society's mind-set over how to learn is changing. Of course, it may be a phenomenon taking place mostly in big cities. But it is still a trend worth encouraging.The author is an engineer based in Beijing. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn