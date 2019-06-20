Chinese vice premier meets German economy minister

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday told German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier that he expected the two sides to enhance pragmatic cooperation within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.During his meeting with Altmaier, Liu highlighted sound momentum of the development of ties, as the two countries have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and increasingly closer mutual trust.He said the two countries should seize the opportunity to strengthen pragmatic cooperation to benefit their enterprises and people, promote the improvement of global economic governance and jointly safeguard world prosperity and stability.Altmaier said the German side attaches great importance to the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, and German companies have a strong willingness to cooperate with China.Germany is willing to work with China to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation in various fields and send important signals to the world to promote multilateralism, he said.