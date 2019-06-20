Tensions ease after power station clash in Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh has asked the local government to take emergency measures and launch an investigation into the death of one Chinese worker and injury to six others in a conflict on Wednesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
"The situation has calmed down. China hopes the local government can conduct a comprehensive investigation as soon as possible, and deal with the incident in accordance with law, to safeguard the safety and legitimate rights of the involved Chinese citizens, and provide a safer environment for local Chinese enterprises," Lu Kang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told the Global Times.
Lu said the violence began after a Bangladeshi employee fell to his death at a coal-fired power station built by a Chinese company in Patuakhali, Bangladesh.
One Chinese worker was killed and six others were injured, according to Reuters. But it was not confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Bangladesh is an important country along the Belt and Road
. China has invested $10 billion in infrastructure projects in Bangladesh which will help the trade and investment environment, people's livelihood and so forth.