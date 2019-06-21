Mexican airline offers migrants one-dollar fares to return home

RELATED ARTICLES: White House says still moving forward with tariffs on Mexican imports

Mexican airline Volaris on Thursday launched a promotion that offers Central American migrants one-dollar fares, plus tax, to return home.The program, called "Reuniting Families," is for those who "want to voluntarily return to their country of origin," the company said on its social networks.From now to June 30, Central Americans looking to return can show up at airports in Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez, Guadalajara and Mexico City. Volaris is pleased to serve those who are willing to take its flight to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala.Adults only need to show a national identification, while minors are required a birth certificate or passport."In this way, Volaris bolsters its commitment to unite families and collaborate by offering an alternative solution to the immigration phenomenon in recent months," the company said.Since the end of 2018, thousands of Central American migrants have been fleeing poverty and violent crime at home by forming successive caravans heading north to the US border, where they hope to apply for asylums.This isn't the first time the carrier has based a promotional campaign on the immigration issue. A year ago, Volaris offered free flights for families separated by the United States zero-tolerance policy towards undocumented migrants.