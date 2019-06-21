"Men in Black: International" still leads Chinese mainland box office

"Men in Black: International," a spin-off of the "Men in Black" sci-fi film series, still leads the Chinese mainland box office Thursday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.The film raked in 12.6 million yuan (about 1.83 million US dollars), accounting for 24.6 percent of the daily total.It was followed by domestic romance film "My Best Summer," which earned just short of 9 million yuan."Godzilla: King of the Monsters" stayed third with an earning of 6.2 million yuan, bringing its total ticket sales to about 881 million yuan on the Chinese mainland.