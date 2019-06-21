HOME >>
Xi leaves Pyongyang after state visit
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/21 14:44:24
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Pyongyang Friday for home after concluding a two-day state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
