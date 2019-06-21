BRI workshop in Cypriot university highlights China's contributions

A workshop held here on the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) has highlighted the contributions China has made with cooperation with Europe in major projects and people-to-people exchanges.
In his opening remarks at Thursday's event, Rector of the European University Cyprus Kostas Gouliamos said as the world's second largest economy and a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China's "leading political and economic role" is much anticipated by the global community.
He said the initiative covers two-thirds of the world's population, 70 percent of energy resources and 40 percent of the world's gross domestic product.
The global community assumes China to lead the world's economic and technical growth, the professor said. "China's growing weight in global affairs is undeniable."
Addressing the same event, Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Huang Xingyuan said the international economic landscape and governance system is "brewing new adjustments."
"Actions such as bullying, provocation and blackmailing are not uncommon," he said.
Furthermore, he said many countries are exploring new paths for development and global economic governance.
"The Chinese solution is to promote shared prosperity and a community with shared future for mankind through the BRI. This is a gift given by China to the international community. It demonstrates China's determination to uphold peace and development for the world," Huang said.
The BRI has become "one of the most significant global social, cultural, educational and economic development plans in history," Gouliamos said in his closing remarks.