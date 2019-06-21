HOME >>
Pilot killed as helicopter crashes in south Russia
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/21 15:10:20
A private Mi-2 helicopter belonging to an entrepreneur crashed in south Russia's Krasnodar territory on Friday, killing the pilot, Sputnik news agency reported, citing an Emergencies Ministry source.
