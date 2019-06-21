1,000-yr-old tomb discovered in north China

Chinese archaeologists have discovered a tomb dating back nearly 1,000 years in the city of Jinzhong, north China's Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.The octagon-shaped tomb was 3.5 meters high with colorful paintings inside the walls.The archaeologists found a 206-centimeter-long and 105-centimeter-high wooden coffin in the tomb, which was believed to be built in the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) based on the structure of the coffin and the shape of the tomb.It is rare to discover such a well-conserved wooden coffin, which is valuable for further research, according to the city's department of archaeology.