Thai PM encourages AIIB to fund infrastructure development projects in ASEAN, ACMECS regions

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha encouraged the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) to become a partner in infrastructure development projects in ASEAN
and ACMECS (Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy) regions, a government spokesman said here on Friday.
AIIB President Jin Liqun is visiting to Thailand to attend the 5th Bloomberg ASEAN Business Summit in Bangkok. During his meeting with Prayut, Jin expressed support in Thailand's efforts to enhance connectivity within the ASEAN region, deputy spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak said.
"Prime Minister Prayut also told AIIB President Jin Liqun that as for regional cooperation, many countries in the Asian region would be looking into financial sources to support their internal infrastructure development," Werachon said.
"Thus Prime Minister Prayut has suggested to Mr. Jin for AIIB to become a partner in ASEAN's infrastructure development projects, and establishing cooperation within the ACMECS region by providing contributions to the ACMECS foundation or offering loans, which will allow ASEAN and ACMECS countries to grow together," Werachon said.
For his part, Jin expressed his confidence that Thailand still has growth potential in many aspects, especially in infrastructure development and regional connectivity.