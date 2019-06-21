Wetland scenery near Mount Chomolhari in Xigaze, SW China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/21 16:35:00

A local villager herds sheep at a wetland near Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Photo taken on June 20, 2019 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari and a village in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Photo taken on June 20, 2019 shows the scenery of Mount Chomolhari and wetland in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Horses search for food at a wetland near Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

Herds of cattle walk across a wetland near Mount Chomolhari in Yadong County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)


 

