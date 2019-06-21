In pics: summer harvest across China

A farmer harvests wheat in Xizhuang Village of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 18, 2019. As of June 18, 300 million mu (20 million hectares) of winter wheat have been harvested in China, 96 percent of which were harvested by machines. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A farmer harvests wheat in Xinghuliu Village of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, June 17, 2019. As of June 18, 300 million mu (20 million hectares) of winter wheat have been harvested in China, 96 percent of which were harvested by machines. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuguo)

A farmer harvests wheat in Lijiakou Village of Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2019. As of June 18, 300 million mu (20 million hectares) of winter wheat have been harvested in China, 96 percent of which were harvested by machines. (Xinhua/Li Binghui)

A farmer harvests wheat in a wheat field at Xiaowang Village of Dawang Town, in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, June 13, 2019. Farmers are busy reaping as wheat gradually enter into the hearvest season. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

A farmer dries wheat in Xiaobuling Village of Tancheng County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, on June 10, 2019. China is expected to see a bumper harvest for summer crops this year, with nearly 80 percent of the crops already harvested, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Reapers work at the wheat field in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers harvest wheat in Wumaying Village of Nanpi County, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2019. The wheat has entered harvest season here. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A farmer checks wheat at Liuchunjia Village, Changjia Town, Gaoqing County, east China's Shandong Province, June 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Weitang)

Farmers harvest wheat in Pingyi County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2019. As of June 18, 300 million mu (20 million hectares) of winter wheat have been harvested in China, 96 percent of which were harvested by machines. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

A wolfberry collector works in the current harvest season in Hongsipu District of Wuzhong city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Fruiterers load packs of Chinese bayberries onto truck to sell in market in Gaowen Village of Guzhou Town in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jinyin)

Fruiterers check Chinese bayberries at an orchard in Xihua Village of Baotan Town in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2019. (Xinhua/Liao Guangfu)