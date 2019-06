RELATED ARTICLES: New Zealand appoints chair of APEC CEO Summit committee

An earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude jolted 156km ENE of L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand at 08:37:20 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.The epicenter, with a depth of 35.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.8137 degrees south latitude and 177.4198 degrees west longitude.