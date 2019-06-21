Xi returns to Beijing after DPRK visit

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing Friday afternoon after concluding a two-day state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Xi's entourage, including his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
, returned on the same plane.