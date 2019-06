RELATED ARTICLES: Interpol seeks strong cooperation to advance security capacities in Africa

Police in 78 countries and regions have arrested 672 people as part of a coordinated global crackdown on ­potentially dangerous counterfeit food and drink, international police agency Interpol said.Packets of cheese and chicken on which the sell-by dates had been tampered with, meat that had been stored in unsanitary conditions and drinks containing dangerous substances were among the goods seized in raids on shops, markets and during transport checks.