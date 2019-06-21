China is not blocking India’s entry to Nuclear Suppliers Group: FM

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/6/21 23:09:34





On the issue of group expansion, China's position is consistent and clear. China advocates strict adherence to the rules of the NSG, safeguards the authority and seriousness of the NPT, and seeks non-discriminatory and acceptable solutions by all parties through negotiations, Lu Kang, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on a routine press conference on Friday.



At the ongoing plenary session of the NSG in Nur-sultan, Kazakhstan, members will continue to discuss the technical, legal and political issues for the entry of countries that have not signed the NPT.



Seeking to join a multilateral institution requires consensus and full consultations. No one can say whether it will be decided tomorrow, next year or at any time, Lu said.



India, though a nuclear power, has not signed the NPT, and it has applied for membership to the NSG since 2016.



"We have stated many times in the NSG plenary and discussions that positions held by many NSG members, including China, are not targeted at any country, but to NSG's own rules and multilateral mechanisms," Lu said.



Fu Cong, head of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, recently exchanged views with Indian officials on international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.



Global Times





