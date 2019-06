Shanghai's Yangpu District vigorously develops AI industry

A self-driving bus is seen running on a road of Changyang Campus in Yangpu district, east China's Shanghai, June 21, 2019. In recent years, Yangpu District has vigorously developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry in the process of industrial transformation, making efforts to establish several innovation zones focusing on AI such as Changyang Campus. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A robot trims the lawn at Changyang Campus in Yangpu district, east China's Shanghai, June 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)





A robot is seen making a drink at Changyang Campus in Yangpu district, east China's Shanghai, June 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A visitor interacts with a robot at Changyang Campus in Yangpu district, east China's Shanghai, June 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)