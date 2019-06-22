Ancient town of Bajiao in NW China's Gansu

Aerial photo taken on June 21 shows the ancient town of Bajiao in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Bajiao, which literally means "eight corners" in Chinese, covers an area of more than 20 hectares. The town was an important stop along the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

