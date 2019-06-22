Foreign firms always welcome to share opportunities of China's development: spokesperson

China as always welcomes foreign enterprises to invest and start businesses in order to share its development opportunities, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, after US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson's recent China deal.According to media reports, China's Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with Harley-Davidson, Inc. to co-develop a small motorcycle with an affordable price, which is planned to be launched in the Chinese market by the end of 2020."This is normal business cooperation," spokesperson Lu Kang told a press briefing in response to a query about the deal. "As I have stated many times, businesses, after all, make investment choices based on their own interests and market laws.""Facts have proven that the majority of foreign companies have a positive view on China's huge market potential and constantly improving business environment," Lu added.