China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the "new third board," saw the debut of three new small and medium-sized enterprises this week.With the newcomers, the total number of companies on the board stood at 9,944 as of Friday, according to the exchange.From June 17 to 21, turnover on the board stood at 1.16 billion yuan (about 170 million US dollars), down 5.83 percent from the previous week.The exchange was launched in early 2013 to supplement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges to serve small and medium-sized enterprises.It is seen as an easier financing channel for small businesses, with low costs and simple listing procedures.