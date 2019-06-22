World New Energy Vehicle Congress to be held in Hainan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/6/22 9:32:32





Themed "New Era, New Revolution and New Industry," the three-day event is jointly organized by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the Hainan provincial government.



The event will highlight cross-industry integration for the NEV development, focusing on the integrated development of automobiles, energy, transport, communication, as well as the application scenarios of smart cities, according to Liu Xingping from the CAST.



The event will feature forums on zero emission vehicles, self-driving and future urban travel. It will set up an exhibition area of 5,000 square meters to display advanced technologies from more than 80 NEV companies.



The event will also display China's most recent achievements in its national key research on NEVs.



China's NEV market has seen vigorous growth in recent years. About 360,000 NEVs were sold in the first four months of 2019, surging by 59.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

RELATED ARTICLES: China moves to boost consumption of new energy vehicles The World New Energy Vehicle Congress 2019 will be held in Boao , Hainan Province from July 1 to 3, inviting researchers and industry experts from the world to explore new trends of new energy vehicles (NEVs), according to its organizer.Themed "New Era, New Revolution and New Industry," the three-day event is jointly organized by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the Hainan provincial government.The event will highlight cross-industry integration for the NEV development, focusing on the integrated development of automobiles, energy, transport, communication, as well as the application scenarios of smart cities, according to Liu Xingping from the CAST.The event will feature forums on zero emission vehicles, self-driving and future urban travel. It will set up an exhibition area of 5,000 square meters to display advanced technologies from more than 80 NEV companies.The event will also display China's most recent achievements in its national key research on NEVs.China's NEV market has seen vigorous growth in recent years. About 360,000 NEVs were sold in the first four months of 2019, surging by 59.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.