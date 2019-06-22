Open University of China educates 14 mln students in 40 years

The Open University of China (OUC) has educated 14.46 million students since it started running 40 years ago, the university said Friday.It has also offered social education and vocational training to over 100 million people across the country, according to the OUC.Over the past 40 years, the university has stuck to its educational concept and methods of openness and opening itself toward primary levels, rural areas and remote and ethnic regions, said Yang Zhijian, president of the OUC.At a meeting held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its establishment, vice education minister Sun Yao said the OUC is tasked with exploring a new path for the development of China's higher education, asking the university to benefit more students via modern information technology.Established on the basis of the former China Central Radio and TV University and 28 local radio and TV universities, the OUC now has 4.05 million students, including 1.02 million undergraduates.