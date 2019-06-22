Chinese defense minister meets Pakistani ambassador

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday met with outgoing Pakistani Ambassador to China Masood Khalid in Beijing.Describing the two countries as iron friends, Wei said the two militaries have developed good relations and carried out fruitful exchanges and cooperation in recent years.China is ready to work with Pakistan to maintain close communication, expand practical cooperation and jointly safeguard regional and world peace and stability, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Wei said.Masood said he hopes the two countries and their armed forces could constantly consolidate and improve cooperation in various fields, work together to meet challenges and safeguard common interests.