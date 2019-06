RELATED ARTICLES: Indian commerce minister to attend G20 ministerial meeting in Japan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Group of 20 ( G20 ) summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29, Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday."For the 6th time, PM Narendra Modi will be participating in the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29. Apart from participating at the summit itself, PM will also have bilateral meetings. He will also participate in a few plurilateral meetings," spokesperson of the ministry Raveesh Kumar said.