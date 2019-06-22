UNECA official urges Africa to harness own resources amid looming uncertainties facing global trade

The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Friday urged Africa countries to harness the abundant resources within amid the looming uncertainties that are facing the global trade.The urgent call was made by Andrew Mold, Director of ECA's Eastern Africa Office, who emphasized the need for Africa to do so for economic development and industrialization."At a time when the global trade is characterized by much uncertainty and when the rest of the world is becoming increasingly inward-looking, it's good that Africa unites and leverages the plentiful opportunities available within the continent," Mold was quoted as saying by an ECA statement on Friday.The ECA director further noted that that the imminent African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is a "unique opportunity" that would facilitate intra-Africa trade against the backdrop of global uncertainties."The AfCFTA offers a unique opportunity for countries to trade more with each other, unlocking the manufacturing potential of the region," he said.