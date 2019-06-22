Saudi crown prince discusses regional development with US president

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed on Friday over the phone with US President Donald Trump the latest developments in the region.According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders reviewed necessary measures and precautions to confront "hostile" Iranian activities.The two sides agreed to work together to guarantee the security, safety and protection of maritime outlets.Endeavors exerted to maintain oil supplies were also reviewed as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, the agency said.