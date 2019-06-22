Chinese cities on route of Long March initiate tourism cooperation

RELATED ARTICLES: China launches activity to promote Long March spirit

Authorities of three cities along the route of the Long March have signed a framework agreement on tourism cooperation in Beijing.Senior government officials of the three cities, namely Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province, Zunyi in Guizhou Province and Yan'an in Shaanxi Province agreed to jointly present the public with Long March-themed tours.According to the agreement, the tours will take tourists to iconic locations on the route of the Long March in chronological order of the Chinese Red Army's arrival.The cities will also host a series of Long March-themed events including an art exhibition, culture and tourism expos and the premiere of a historical film, among others.The Long March is a military maneuver carried out from 1934 to 1936. During this period, the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army made their way from Ganzhou to Yan'an by way of Zunyi, breaking the siege of the Kuomintang forces to continue their resistance against Japanese aggressors. Many marched as far as 12,500 km.