Iran denies receiving US message via Oman

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Friday denied that it has received US President Donald Trump's message to Iran via Oman, state TV reported."The United States has sent no letter to Iran through Oman," SNSC spokesman Keivan Khosravi was quoted as saying."This issue is not true at all," he said.Earlier on the day, western media reported that "Tehran had received a message from President Trump warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent, but he was against war and wanted talks on a range of issues."The message, said to be delivered through Oman overnight on Thursday, came shortly after the New York Times said Trump had approved military strikes against Iran before dawn Friday in response to the downing of a US drone by Iran the day earlier, but Trump pulled back from launching attack at the last minute.Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday downed a US "spy" drone in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.