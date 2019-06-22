Int'l forum for performing arts held in Beijing

An international forum of performing arts started at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Friday.The three-day event, Beijing Forum for Performing Arts 2019, themed as "exchange and cooperation for experience sharing and win-win outcomes," has attracted over 200 executives and artists from more than 20 countries to explore challenges and opportunities facing today's theater industry.Participants will have in-depth discussions on "new philosophies of theater operations and management," "art education and audience development" and "the road ahead for artistic creations and productions.""Theaters constitute an important platform for equally sharing the fruits of civilizations and an important belt connecting different countries, nationalities and cultures," said Wang Ning, president of the NCPA, when addressing the opening ceremony.Wang advocated for fulfillment of information sharing, deepening exchanges and cooperation, as well as establishing a fixed-period consultation mechanism to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between theaters.The participants will also watch NCPA's own production -- "Turandot," which is one of the most popular performances since the NCPA's inauguration. The NCPA will also sign or renew strategic partnership agreements with a number of theaters, according to Wang.